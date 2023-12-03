The episode began with an uncalled-for argument between Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi, where the two got personal and made several below-the-belt comments

In Pic: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Isha Malviya

Today was the 'Just Chill' day for the Bigg Boss 17 contestants after a heavy dose of eviction. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan arrived to cool down the heated environment. The episode began with an uncalled-for argument between Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi, where the two got personal and made several below-the-belt comments.

Further, Munawar Faruqui jumped into the conversation to prevent any further derogatory remarks, but the fight escalated when Samarth questioned Isha about being jealous of Abhishek Kumar, leading to several arguments.

Later in the episode, Sohail and Arbaaz joined, initiating a fun banter. In the discussion, Sohail took a dig at Arbaaz and Malaika's broken relationship in a humorous manner. The Khan brothers then played a fun game with the housemates.

Towards the end, Samarth behaved oddly with Isha in a manner that appeared quite vulgar. The episode also witnessed arguments between the lovebirds Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Later we all see a drift between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui while Khanzaadi asked Abhishek to stay away from her. Which left Abhishek hurt. As the day changed, Ankita Lokhande recalled her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput where she shared with Munawar and Isha that, nobody knows the truth behind what happened and there is no one who wants to listen.



During the last weekend ka Vaar, the ace director Karan Johar took Arun’s class and announced his immediate elimination for multiple rule violations.

This led to a massive breakdown. The entire house was torn apart as Sunny left.

Now, the house has only 14 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.