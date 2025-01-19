Breaking News
Updated on: 19 January,2025 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Loveyapa stars Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, and Aamir Khan will join Salman on stage tonight to promote the film. Furthermore, the star cast of the upcoming show Doree will also be joining Salman Khan on the finale night.

In Pic: Aamir Khan, Elvish Yadav & Akshay Kumar

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is said to be a starry night with several celebrities and ex-contestants gracing the show. While it was earlier reported that the cast of Sikandar would join Salman Khan during the ultimate showdown, it is now said that Loveyapa stars Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, and Aamir Khan will join Salman on stage tonight to promote the film.


The guest list for the finale night doesn’t end here. Reports suggest that Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are also on the guest list. The duo will be coming to promote their upcoming film Sky Force. Apart from that, ex-Bigg Boss contestants who will be seen include Laughter Chef Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Elvish Yadav, all of whom will also grace the finale episode of Bigg Boss 18. Furthermore, the star cast of the upcoming show Doree will also be joining Salman Khan on the finale night.


When and where to watch the Finale episode


The grand night will air on Colors TV, and at the same time, the episode will stream on JioCinema on January 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 PM. Reports suggest that the finale episode will be about three hours long, packed with drama, nostalgia, and thrilling performances.

Check out the results of the Mid-Day poll

The contestants who are in the race to win the trophy are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. While the audience verdict is yet to come, Mid-Day readers have given their verdict.

Mid-Day conducted a poll for the audience to choose their winner for the 18th season of the controversial reality show. While Vivian Dsena emerged as the winner in our poll, Karan Veer Mehra isn’t very far behind. Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena came in the top two; meanwhile, the latter has won the poll with a difference of just a few votes. Well, the nature of the game is quite unpredictable, and anything can happen. It will only be tonight when we will get to know the real winner of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 18.

