Nagma Mirajkar, a popular social media influencer, has joined Bigg Boss 19 alongside Awez Darbar. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, she opens up about the benefits of entering the show with Awez, Gauahar Khan's advice and meeting Salman Khan

Nagma Mirajkar is popular for curating travel and beauty content on social media. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram and more than a million subscribers on YouTube. She has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Awez Darbar , and the two have now entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Ahead of the show, Nagma got candid with mid-day about her participation and relationship with Awez Darbar.

Nagma Mirajkar on meeting Salman Khan

Nagma has been offered the show multiple times; however, she turned it down earlier as she was not prepared. She shares, “I think previously I was not mentally prepared for Bigg Boss. I used to feel that I have to buy a house first, I have to do better in my work because my social media was really booming, and I felt that I have to earn more money from reels and YouTube. So now I feel that the time has come to win the hearts of the TV audience.”

She further stated what she will tell Salman Khan during their first meeting and shares, “I want to tell him that please don’t shout at me. I think he’s a superstar, and I love him.”

Nagma on entering the show with Awez

When asked about the benefits of entering with her friend Awez Darbar, she states, “It will definitely be a good support, and it will happen that there is someone whom I know, but along with that, there are some drawbacks as well. Like, we will be easily targeted, or if he is low, then I can also feel low.”

We further asked if Gauahar Khan gave her any tips. To this, Nagma replies, “Not really. She has just wished us all the best and told us to stay the way we are. And I don’t take too many tips because then my personality will not come out.”

On a parting note, she reveals what ticks her off easily and states, “I think there should not be any disrespect anywhere. That is the most irritating and hurtful thing.”

Talking about Bigg Boss Season 19, the show kicked off on 24th August and will air on JioHotstar at 9 PM every day, followed by Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday and Sunday. It will later telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.