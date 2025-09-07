Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja's immersion delayed by over 12 hours due to rains and high tide
One dead, 19 injured after fire breaks out in 23-storey building in Dahisar
Anant Chaturdashi sees over 36,632 idols immersed
Palghar: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self
PM Modi to visit Punjab, Himachal on Sept 9 to take stock situations
Around 8 lakh devotees used Charni Road Station during Ganesh Visarjan: WR
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama breaks down Shehbaz Badesha remembers Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down; Shehbaz Badesha remembers Sidharth Shukla

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan assigns a task to housemates, after which Munawar Faruqui takes jabs at contestants. While Nehal Chudasama breaks down, Kunickaa saver herself from nominations

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down; Shehbaz Badesha remembers Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 19 episode update

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down; Shehbaz Badesha remembers Sidharth Shukla
x
00:00

Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka Vaar began on a dramatic note, and day two was no different. From giving immunity to the season’s first wildcard entering the house, the day got a lot of twists and turns in the house. Amid all this, Nehal Chudasama was seen weeping bitterly after she got an earful from host Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui roasts contestants

Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka Vaar began on a dramatic note, and day two was no different. From giving immunity to the season’s first wildcard entering the house, the day got a lot of twists and turns in the house. Amid all this, Nehal Chudasama was seen weeping bitterly after she got an earful from host Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui roasts contestants



In today's episode, Salman brought in a mini jungle and asked housemates to give the animal tags like chameleon, crocodile, lion to their fellow contestants.


Then entered Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar, who playfully aimed Pranit More, stating, “I’m here because of Pranit. A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss assigned him a roast task. If he had executed it properly, they wouldn’t have summoned me.” He proceeded to tease Abhishek, quipping, “My uncle has a scooter too; it makes a lot of noise but does nothing,” and humorously remarked about Tanya and Nehal. He was joined by comedian Kullu and his rumoured girlfriend Sahiba.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Shahbaz Badesha enters as wildcard contestant

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a special family moment as Shehnaaz Gill graced the stage to support her brother, Shahbaz Badesha, who entered the house as a wild card contestant. The sibling duo brought their trademark warmth and fun to the show, sharing light-hearted moments with Salman Khan on stage.

As Shehbaz entered the house, contestants interacted with him. Awez spotted Sidharth Shukla’s tattoo on his hand and remembering him, the influencer remarks, “Bahut ache aadmi the woh.”

z

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Kunickaa Sadanand saves herself from eviction

In the episode, Awez, Neelam, Tanya, Pranit, Amaal, Mridul, and Kunickaa Sadanand were given an app where they can get some access. Kunickaa got two options: she either saves herself from eviction or does not need to do any work inside the house. Undoubtedly, Kunickaa chose to save herself from the eviction.

After all the drama, Nehal Chudasama was seen breaking down and Baseer Ali comforted her. He motivated her saying, “Ye Sirf shuruaat hai aur galtiyan shuru mein hi hoti hai. Atleast you are trying to be something here, people are not even doing anything. Aapko extra karne Ki zarurat nahi hai, thoda curb down hona hai aapko.”

Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on COLORS.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan Kunickaa Sadanand television news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK