Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan assigns a task to housemates, after which Munawar Faruqui takes jabs at contestants. While Nehal Chudasama breaks down, Kunickaa saver herself from nominations

Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka Vaar began on a dramatic note, and day two was no different. From giving immunity to the season’s first wildcard entering the house, the day got a lot of twists and turns in the house. Amid all this, Nehal Chudasama was seen weeping bitterly after she got an earful from host Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui roasts contestants

In today's episode, Salman brought in a mini jungle and asked housemates to give the animal tags like chameleon, crocodile, lion to their fellow contestants.

Then entered Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar, who playfully aimed Pranit More, stating, “I’m here because of Pranit. A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss assigned him a roast task. If he had executed it properly, they wouldn’t have summoned me.” He proceeded to tease Abhishek, quipping, “My uncle has a scooter too; it makes a lot of noise but does nothing,” and humorously remarked about Tanya and Nehal. He was joined by comedian Kullu and his rumoured girlfriend Sahiba.

Shahbaz Badesha enters as wildcard contestant

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a special family moment as Shehnaaz Gill graced the stage to support her brother, Shahbaz Badesha, who entered the house as a wild card contestant. The sibling duo brought their trademark warmth and fun to the show, sharing light-hearted moments with Salman Khan on stage.

As Shehbaz entered the house, contestants interacted with him. Awez spotted Sidharth Shukla’s tattoo on his hand and remembering him, the influencer remarks, “Bahut ache aadmi the woh.”

Kunickaa Sadanand saves herself from eviction

In the episode, Awez, Neelam, Tanya, Pranit, Amaal, Mridul, and Kunickaa Sadanand were given an app where they can get some access. Kunickaa got two options: she either saves herself from eviction or does not need to do any work inside the house. Undoubtedly, Kunickaa chose to save herself from the eviction.

After all the drama, Nehal Chudasama was seen breaking down and Baseer Ali comforted her. He motivated her saying, “Ye Sirf shuruaat hai aur galtiyan shuru mein hi hoti hai. Atleast you are trying to be something here, people are not even doing anything. Aapko extra karne Ki zarurat nahi hai, thoda curb down hona hai aapko.”

Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.