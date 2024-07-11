Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar have been accused of not paying their broker Rafique Merchant for a flat he sold to them.

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Divya Agarwal accused of not paying her broker, blocking his number x 00:00

In a viral video, Merchant says, “Divya Agarwal, please release my brokerage fee. My 1%, my right, please give it to me. I sold you a flat in Lodha Bel Air. You came to the meeting and registered happily. After that, you stopped answering my calls and blocked me. Messages, DMs, everything is blocked. Why are you doing this?”

He continues, “Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a well-known celebrity and a famous businessman. Why are you doing this too? Why are you suppressing our rights? Hit us anywhere, but don't kick us in the stomach. Please release my 1% brokerage fee. You said that when you bought and sold, you didn't make any profit, you incurred a loss. So what should we do?”

“When you wanted to buy, we helped you. When you tried to sell, we helped you sell and even helped you rent it out. But please, give us our right and release the 1% brokerage fee. How can you do this being such a big celebrity? I request Divya and Apurva's friends to make them understand that we did our job. But they haven't released the brokerage fee. It's not our fault. Please release my brokerage,” concludes Merchant.

Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20 in a traditional Marathi wedding. Talking about how Apurva and she love each other's company, Divya told IANS, "We talk about everything and anything. Come to think of it, we talk too much, I mean at times, I want to take a break from friends, family, and co-workers, but Apurva and I are two people who don't need a break from one another."

Meanwhile, Divya was the 'MTV Splitsvilla 10' runner-up and winner of 'Ace of Space 1'. She made her acting debut with the horror web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2' and portrayed the character Grissy in the action-drama web series 'Cartel'. She was last seen in the web series 'Fuh Se Fantasy' and the music video 'Rista Rista'.

(With inputs from IANS)