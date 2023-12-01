Bigg Boss Shukravaar Ka Vaar: The acclaimed director, who was loved by many during his hosting of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, donned the hosting hat once again

In Pic: Karan Johar. (Pic-Instagram)

Listen to this article Bigg Boss Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan misses the episode; brutally honest Karan Johar schools Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate the audience with new drama unfolding every week, and the highly anticipated 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with host Salman Khan delivering reprimands and report cards to the contestants. However, this Shukravaar Ka Vaar was a surprising twist as ace filmmaker Karan Johar took over as the host.



The acclaimed director, who was loved by many during his hosting of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, donned the hosting hat once again this weekend. The episode kicked-off with Karan schooling Anurag Dobhal and asking him one last time if he wanted to stay or leave, to which Anurag expressed his determination to fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

ADVERTISEMENT



Karan later confronted Khanzaadi for her arrogant behaviour and warned the rapper not to use her illness as an excuse. In a brutally honest manner, Karan outrightly criticized Abhishek Kumar for his fake relationships, giving him a reality check by stating that Munawar Faruqui is his genuine fan. Throughout the episode, the director also took a dig at Vicky Jain and Sana Raees. The episode also witnessed yet another argument between popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain



Earlier in the week, Bigg Boss announced a nomination task where he personally nominated Khanzaadi after her multiple requests to leave the show. During the task, Anurag started by choosing Rinku Dhawan, and like a domino effect, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, got nominated. Alongside them, Anurag Dobhal was also on the list of nominations as he had been nominated by Bigg Boss for the entire season.



Now, the house has only 15 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.



For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.