Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: After reprimanding Abhishek for his behaviour, the ace director took Arun’s class and announced his immediate elimination for multiple rule violations

In Pic: Karan Johar. (Pic-Instagram)

Listen to this article Bigg Boss WKV: Karan Johar announces Sunny Arya's elimination for breaking multiple rules, leaves entire house in tears x 00:00

Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate the audience with new drama unfolding every week, and the highly anticipated 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with host Salman Khan delivering reprimands and report cards to the contestants. However, this weekend brought a surprise for Bigg Boss fans as ace filmmaker Karan Johar took over as the host.

The acclaimed director, loved by many during his hosting of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, donned the hosting hat once again this weekend. The episode kicked off with Karan schooling Mannara Chopra for being a hypocrite and selfish, never supporting her true friend Munawar Faruqui.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Karan confronted Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for being over-smart. In a brutally honest manner, Karan outrightly criticized Abhishek Kumar for his behaviour, giving him a reality check by stating facts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What happened was, prior to 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Sunny Arya and Arun Mashettey used physical violence after Abhishek’s instigation. When Karan didn’t initially address the violence, Abhishek lost his calm and aggressively reacted. After addressing the topic and reprimanding Abhishek for his behaviour, the ace director took Arun’s class and announced his immediate elimination for multiple rule violations.

This led to a massive breakdown. Sunny fell at Arun’s feet and begged him not to leave, or else he would also leave the house. Later, Abhishek also requested Bigg Boss to reverse their decision. Vicky Jain hugged Sunny and cried. Abhishek also broke down, crying his heart out. The entire house was torn apart as Sunny left.

Now, the house has only 14 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema and Jio TV.