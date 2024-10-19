Today’s episode was all about Shilpa Shirodkar breaking her long fast and Salman Khan bashing Afreen Khan and Sana Afreen for being manipulative

Listen to this article Bigg Boss WKV Review: Salman Khan returns to form; episode runtime shortens amid security threats x 00:00

The length of the second "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode was quite short. The runtime of today’s episode was hardly 1 and half hours long, while last weekend's episode exceeded 2 hours. With beefed-up security amid multiple threats, we may see bhaijaan for relatively lesser time. Keeping that aside, today’s episode was all about Shilpa Shirodkar breaking her long fast and Salman Khan bashing Afreen Khan and Sana Afreen for being manipulative and trying to use their career topics to gain sympathy. So before dissecting what was good in today’s episode, let’s discuss what happened in the Bigg Boss house.

What happened in Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar

The episode started with Avinash Mishra apologizing to Shilpa Shirodkar and requesting her to eat something as her health was deteriorating. Later in the house, Salman Khan came through the TV to meet the Bigg Boss contestants and give them the right direction to follow. The confrontation started with Karan Veer Mehra. Salman Khan was seen supporting Avinash over Karan. Bhaijaan gave Karan an earful for using derogatory statements against Mishra, even questioning how Mehra would have reacted to such comments.

Later, the 3/4 of the episode was spent on Afreen for not using his title of "Time God" properly. Salman took Afreen and Sana's case for behaving like superiors in the house. He engaged in some light-hearted teasing in his classic style, though he was seen losing his cool over Afreen's baseless arguments.

What worked for us?

Thank goodness we can say that Salman Khan is back with a bang, ready to take the housemates' class with proper comebacks and reprimands. Afreen Khan and Sana looked like clowns. Disappointed and frustrated by their behaviour, Salman Khan himself said, "What all I am going through in life, and I have to come here and handle this." This clearly shows that he is super tense about whatever has happened in the recent past, be it his close friend Baba Siddique's demise, receiving threats, or the constant security concern. Earlier in the episode while having a discussion with Shilpa, Salman expressed that he didn't want to come. He shared, "Aaj mujhe yahan (set) pe aana hi nahi tha, lakin ek aadmi ko kuch karna padta hai, toh karna padta hai."

Well, that’s all for today's Weekend Ka Vaar! Stay tuned to mid-day.com for more updates and reports on Bigg Boss 18