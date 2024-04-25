Dance Deewane 4: Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty set the stage on fire by grooving to Jhanjhariya

On Dance Deewane 4, Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty ignite the stage with their moves, dancing to the beats of Jhanjhariya

Dance Deewane 4 has been getting visits from many Bollywood stars as special guests. Recently, Govinda made an appearance, and now, we're in for another treat with Karisma Kapoor coming to the show. She's set to recreate her famous dance-off with Madhuri Dixit and perform one of her hit songs with Suniel Shetty. It's going to be an exciting episode!

Karisma Kapoor's upcoming appearance on Dance Deewane 4 promises to add more excitement to the show, thanks to her undeniable charm and timeless beauty.

A recent promo for Dance Deewane 4 brings nostalgia for 90s kids. Host Bharti Singh warmly invites Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor to the stage to recreate one of their popular songs. The duo accepts the invitation and dances energetically to the melodious tunes of the 'Jhanjhariya' track.

Makers captioned the promo, "Behold the biggest entertainment ka tadka, kyunki Suniel aur Karisma dikaayenge apna jalwa. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

What else happened on Dance Deewane 4

90s icons Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor set the stage on fire as they recreated the magic of the 'Dance Of Envy' from the 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. As per a promo shared by Colors TV for the reality show 'Dance Deewane', Karisma will be seen as a guest. She will be joining Suniel Shetty, with whom she worked in 'Rakshak' and her 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The promo shows the two actresses recreating the iconic face-off dance, which is called the ‘Dance Of Envy’. The two nailed it to the T as they took over the stage.

Suniel gave them a standing ovation and praised the two by saying: “Tab bhi aap logo ke liye dil paagal tha aur aaj bhi dil paagal hai. The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country.”

‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ is a musical romance film directed by Yash Chopra. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers played by Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer played by Shah Rukh Khan, with Akshay Kumar as the childhood friend of Dixit's character.