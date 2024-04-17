Rahul Vaidya shared videos on Instagram where he could be seen walking through knee-deep water amid heavy rains in Dubai resulting in floods.

Rahul Vaidya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Dubai Floods: Singer Rahul Vaidya walks through knee-deep water amid heavy rains - watch video x 00:00

Singer and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rahul Vaidya, who was in Dubai shared his ordeal as the country battled heavy rains that led to flooding in most of the areas.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rahul shared videos of walking through knee-deep water. He can be heard saying in the clip, “It rained for just two hours, and look at the situation. Dubai isn't accustomed to heavy rainfall. Someone mentioned that a similar downpour occurred in 2008. Cars are stuck, and there are no taxis. Everything has halted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul also thanked the man who helped him come out of the situation. He wrote, “Thank you my first family in Dubai…@mansiharshil and @ronilrishi for bailing me out…and helping me reach the airport when the whole of Dubai has come to a standstill!”

On Tuesday, the UAE, a Gulf federation of seven emirates, were lashed by downpours described by its National Centre of Meteorology as the heaviest rainfall in the past 75 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

About Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya was the second runner-up in the first season of the singing-based reality show ‘India Idol’. He has been featured in several other music shows on television such as ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar’.

Rahul participated in the television reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', where he also confessed his love for actress Disha Parmar and asked her to marry him.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years. The two were blessed with a daughter Navya on September 20, 2023.

In 2021, Rahul courted controversy after he released the song 'Garbe ki Raat' following which he received threats from devotees for mentioning the name 'Shri Mogal Maa'. Rahul's spokesperson, in a statement mentioned that they would get the song rectified from their end. The statement read, "Yes it's true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments."

(With inputs from ANI)