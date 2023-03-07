From Pooja Bannerjee to Leenesh Matto, TV stars extend their colourful greetings on Holi to their viewers

Holi Hai! As the festive fervour begins, the artists of Sony Entertainment Television extend their heartfelt holi greetings for their fans and share how they plan to celebrate the festival of colours

Pooja Banerjee aka Pihu from Bade Achhe Lagte hain 2 shares, "Holi is a very special festival for me. It’s that time of year when the entire family used to come together to celebrate the festival of colours; it used to be a lot of fun. And I used to look forward to being the delicious Gujiyas. I still remember how we used to get up early in the morning, and start the prep by filling water balloons, and spend the entire day playing with the other kids in the colony. And this time I am glad to be celebrating the festival with my new family - team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We all plan to celebrate it with organic colours and not waste any water. I would like to wish everybody a very happy Holi."



Talking about the special day, Aditi Dev Sharma, from Kathaa Ankahee says, “Holi is one such festival that brings the whole family together and that’s why I eagerly look forward to this festival of colours. Holi brings in a vibe of positivity and joy as it is one of those celebrations where we play with colours, dance, eat mouth-watering delicacies and spend some quality time with our family and friends. My mother and I would make some amazing gujiyas for Holi and eat them for a week. That's one of my favourite memories associated with Holi. And, I'm attempting to carry on that tradition with my son and relive my childhood Holi days.”

Reminiscing his days of Holi spend with his family in Ayodhya, Indian Idol-13 contestant Rishi Singh shares, “My favourite Holi memories are of playing with my classmates after school. It’s genuinely unforgettable to think back on how we used to dress in an old outfit before changing into a new one after playing. As we have heard so much about Mumbai Holi, the Idol family is looking forward to celebrating together this time.”

Indulging in childhood memories of Holi, Leenesh Matto of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ says, “When I was younger, celebrating Holi was all about acting like it's a war, using water balloons to strike others, and indulging in traditional foods. When I moved to Mumbai, I worried that I would miss holidays with the family, but I soon discovered that the television industry has become like a second family to me. Holi changed as I grew older, and now that I work as an actor away from home, I miss having my maa ke haath ka khana around. I would like to ask all of my followers and watchers to save water and have a happy and safe Holi!"