In Pic: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum poster

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the popular Pakistani drama starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, is returning to TV. This year is going to end on a happier note indeed, with fans getting one of the best gifts of 2024 on the very last day of December. Though there has been no update about the new season of the much-loved romantic drama, it has been revealed that the show is making a return to TV starting December 31, 2024 — that is today. This has to be the best year-ender gift of 2024.

About Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is not a typical drama; it tells the story of a girl, Sharjeena, a top student and practical young woman, who enters into a marriage of convenience with a carefree man. The story, with the relatability it had drawn with the audience, made a huge hit, leaving fans teary-eyed as the show went off air. Now, to make their fans jump in happiness, Sharjeena and Mustafa are coming back with their beautiful chemistry to once again wow the audience with their magic.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum returns to TV

While fans still await an official announcement regarding a second season of the show, for now, they will have to make do with a happy rewatch as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum makes its grand return to the channel. In a recent post on ARY Digital’s Instagram, the makers announced that the show will return to TV starting from December 31, and it will air daily at 10 PM.

The makers announced the news by sharing, "KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM is back on public demand! Watch the spellbinding tale of love, passion, and emotions. @haniaheheofficial @mustafafahad26 Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starts from 31st Dec, daily at 10:00 PM only on #ARYDigital."

This announcement of the return of their favorite show has left fans excited as they rushed to the comment section to react to the happy news. One wrote, "Me ye dekh ke sach mein bahut khush hui ki matlab ye episodes aage aayenge iskeeee." "Ye main koi khwab to nahi dekh rahi," another fan shared. While one said, "Bhai ab nahi boards hain hamra."

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Farhat Ishtiaq, stars Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, Tauseeq Haider, and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi.