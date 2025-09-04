Rubina revealed her parents, grandparents, and daughters are stranded at the family farmhouse in Himachal with no power, collapsed phone networks, and flooded water sources for three days

Rubina Dilaik, a television actress and Bigg Boss winner, recently resorted to social media to express her concern about the devastation caused by relentless rains, floods, and landslides in North India. In a moving video message, she expressed her own experience and prayed for the afflicted families in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rubina reveals how her family is stuck in Himachal floods

Rubina explained that the accident has directly affected her own family, which includes her parents, grandparents, and daughters. They are currently sleeping at the family's farmhouse in Himachal Pradesh, and have been without power for the previous three days. She also stated that the cellular network had collapsed, the water source had been swamped, and basic communication had been cut off. “We are very worried, but this is the situation everyone is facing right now. In this, we can only pray,” she said emotionally.

The actress also described her own terrifying experience of being stuck in a landslide for three days while travelling recently. Rubina emphasised the seriousness of the problem, pointing out how highways are clogged, trees are falling, and settlements have been shut off from the rest of the state. "Nobody can accomplish anything against nature. "The destruction is massive," she said.

Rubina went on to say that she and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, have been trying to return home for the past two weeks, but the continual rescheduling of flights and the unpredictable circumstances on the ground have made it impossible. Despite her difficulties, she stressed that her thoughts are with people suffering around the region.

Rubina talks about fundraising and volunteering

While admitting the limits that individuals confront during natural disasters, Rubina emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts through social media, fundraising, and volunteering. "If there are any funds to raise or anyone who needs help, I can definitely do that," she informed them.

Rubina concluded her statement by extending heartfelt prayers of safety and strength to everyone affected by the catastrophe. "I'm in this with you. "Praying for families in Himachal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir," she wrote in her social media caption, echoing thousands of followers who are also devastated by the disaster.