Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Dance needs to be felt expressed through heart says Sangeeta Phogat

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'Dance needs to be felt, expressed through heart,' says Sangeeta Phogat

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The show is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. It is judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: 'Dance needs to be felt, expressed through heart,' says Sangeeta Phogat

Picture Courtesy/Sangeeta Phogat's Instagram account

The contestant of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’-- wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared that dance is something that needs to be felt, and expressed well through the heart.


The show is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. It is judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora.


Sangeeta has participated in the show with the choreographer Bharat Ghare.


Talking about the show, Sangeeta shared: "I feel like I have got this opportunity, and it feels good. I don’t think one should ever let go of an opportunity and anyway later on I need to get back to wrestling."

She has called this one of the most interesting parts of her life right now.

Sangeeta further shared: "Dance is something that needs to be felt and expressed well through the heart. If you don’t do that well and don’t dance with your heart it won't look like a dance."

Talking about her bonding with her choreographer, Sangeeta said it is pretty good.

"Sometimes my inner wrestler comes out and I wrestle him for fun, he even jokingly said that he would need bodyguards to be around me at those times," she said.

The present contestants of the show are--Tanishaa Mukerji, Adrija Sinha, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Rajiv Thakur, Shiv Thakare, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, and Vivek Dahiya.

The show airs on Sony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

