TejRan calls it quits? It has now been claimed that Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash are no longer together

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article TejRan calls it quits? Report claims ‘Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer’ x 00:00

Just a week after Karan Kundrra dropped a series of cute and cosy pictures with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash, a new report has claimed that the duo has called it quits. The couple, who met in the Bigg Boss 15 house, fell in love with each other and started dating, but it has now been claimed that they are no longer together.

News18, in their report, quoted a source saying, "Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn’t known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another source told the portal that "they were still making public appearances together because they were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly.” The source added, “They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

The couple had been together since their time on Bigg Boss 15. In a recent candid interview with Galatta India, Karan shared his affection for Tejasswi and discussed both what he admires and finds challenging about her. He also touched upon their plans for marriage.

He mentioned that while Tejasswi may seem playful and carefree on her social media accounts, in reality, she possesses remarkable strength and resilience. “When she has to play the part of being that woman for me, she does it, which obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that.”

Discussing aspects of Tejasswi's personality that he finds less appealing, Karan Kundrra expressed a desire for her to be a bit more diplomatic than she currently is. He emphasized this during the conversation, saying, “What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn’t care. She won’t see who it is and what the situation is, she will speak. I am not telling her to accept it, but just stay quiet. But I don’t wish to change anything about her.”