Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the beauty of the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and recalled how during the shoot of the romantic thriller ‘An Evening in Paris’, the latter stopped the traffic in France

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article KBC 15: Says Amitabh Bachchan about Sharmila Tagore, "It will still create a traffic jam if you stand somewhere" x 00:00

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged the beauty of actress Sharmila Tagore and recounted how she once stopped traffic in France while filming the romantic thriller "An Evening in Paris." Sharmila is considered one of the most accomplished actresses in Indian cinema. She is the winner of the Padma Bhushan and the National Film Award. Among many of her well-known films are ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Anupama’, ‘An Evening in Paris’, ‘Aamne Saamne’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Aradhana’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Daag’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Mausam’, among numerous others.

She married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team in 1968. They had three children: actor Saif Ali Khan, Saba and Soha Ali Khan. The 79-year-old actress appeared on the finale episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ along with her granddaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan. The latter is the daughter of Saif, and Amrita Singh from his first marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

What name is given to this layered breakfast item that gets its name from its shape? was the image-based question that the two had to answer for a reward of Rs 1000. There were four options: tacos, croissants, tamagoyaki, and shashlik. Croissant was the right response. "Because crescent shape is called 'Croissant' in French," host Amitabh Bachchan remarked. It receives its name in this way. Sharmila told Sara, “In French, crescent...Crescent is called Croissant.” The ‘Don’ actor said to Sara that her grandmother knows French.

“I hope you remember 'An Evening in Paris’, with Shammi Kapoor,” said Big B. Sara laughed and said, “I was just about to say it.” Sharmila narrated the shoot anecdote, and recalled, saying, “I was dancing on the Champs-Elysees in a red Ghagra Choli, and I was stopping traffic.” Big B replied to her saying, “Was? If you still stand somewhere, it will create a traffic jam. Am I right?” he asked the audience, leaving everyone in splits. The 1967 movie ‘An Evening In Paris’ is directed by Shakti Samanta. It revolves in the French capital city of Paris. It stars Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila (in a double role).

On the work front, Sharmila was last seen in the movie ‘Gulmohar’, which stars Manoj Bajpayee.

(With inputs from IANS)