Malaika Arora looked bespoke in a shimmery co-ord set as she did the song's hook steps with an addition of her charm and charisma.

Malaika Arora Pic/Instagram video screenshot

Listen to this article Malaika Arora dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' at 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' wrap-up party - watch video x 00:00

Style queen and fashionista Malaika Arora who was a part of the judging panel on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' was seen grooving to the iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The 'Om Shanti Om' director who was also one of the judges this season wrote in the caption on Instagram, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season." Actor Arshad Warsi was also a judge with the two.

Watch the video below.

Malaika looked bespoke in a shimmery co-ord set as she did the song's hook steps with an addition of her charm and charisma. She was joined by finalist Shoaib Ibrahim, 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain, and former 'Jhalak' contestant and Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat.

The countdown has started in earnest for the finale of the dance reality show. Besides Shoib the other finalists are Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha. The finale will air on March 2 and 3.

Recently, Malaika hogged the limelight after rumours suggested that she had broken up with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Arjun and Malaika quashed the rumours after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

The actor and dancer is also a loving mother to son Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz married Sshura Khan last year. The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura besides family members including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri among others.

Arbaaz and Malaika separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017.

(With inputs from ANI)