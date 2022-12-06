×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Monalisa read 30 novels to play a poetess in Hasratein

Monalisa read 30 novels to play a poetess in 'Hasratein'

Updated on: 06 December,2022 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Bigg Boss 10' fame Monalisa, who is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, is playing the role of a poetess in the web series 'Hasratein' and says she did a lot of research for her role

Monalisa read 30 novels to play a poetess in 'Hasratein'

Official Instagram Account of Mona Lisa


'Bigg Boss 10' fame Monalisa, who is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, is playing the role of a poetess in the web series 'Hasratein' and says she did a lot of research for her role.

She says: "When I was offered the role, my first notion was to gain as much knowledge about the character that I would be portraying. I took my time, pondered over it, and started with my research."

After doing her research, the 'Nazar' actress arrived at the conclusion that very few female writers explore this genre. 


Also Read: TV actor Karanvir Sharma keeps it authentic

"The conclusion that emerged was a big surprise for me as there were a handful of female writers who explored the genre," she adds.

Monalisa worked in a number of Bhojpuri, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was also seen in TV shows such as 'Nazar', 'Namak Issk Ka', 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Smart Jodi', and many more.

She reveals further about her research and how she read about 30 novels to understand the genre and her character in a proper way.



Also Read: Decoding Sargun Mehta's 'relation’ with peanut butter and jelly!

"I read close to 30 novels to gain a sound understanding of the genre, but unfortunately, most had the male viewpoint. I was determined to start a conversation around this. So, I discussed it with a small circle of friends. Step by step, I started identifying with Shararat Bai and enjoyed the process of discovering her," she adds.

'Hasratein' showcases the stories of five women who fight with society and their families for their right to find a perfect partner for them.

Produced by Shakuntalam Films, the series features Monalisa, Adaa Khan, Krishna Mukherjee, Ravi Bhatia, Vin Rana, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sana Sayyad, Siddharth Sharma, Ayush Anand, and Sahil Uppal. 


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mona lisa Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update Entertainment

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK