Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Neetu Kapoor grooves on Shammi Kapoors popular song as she stands on roof of the car watch video

Neetu Kapoor grooves on Shammi Kapoor's popular song as she stands on roof of the car; watch video

Updated on: 20 June,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji were seen standing on the rooftop of the red car, and the judged of the dance-based reality show shook the leg to the popular song.

Neetu Kapoor grooves on Shammi Kapoor's popular song as she stands on roof of the car; watch video

Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


Neetu Kapoor set the stage on fire on a reality show as she danced to late actor Shammi Kapoor's popular track 'O Haseena Zulfon Waali' standing on the roof of a car. The yesteryear actress posted a fun video on her Instagram account, where Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing to the peppy tunes with one of the judges of the dance reality show, Marzi Pestonji.

The actress has taken over the internet with her dance moves, and social media followers can't stop praising the actress and her childlike energy.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


Show full article

neetu kapoor television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK