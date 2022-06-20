Neetu Kapoor grooves on Shammi Kapoor's popular song as she stands on roof of the car; watch video

Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji were seen standing on the rooftop of the red car, and the judged of the dance-based reality show shook the leg to the popular song.

Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Neetu Kapoor set the stage on fire on a reality show as she danced to late actor Shammi Kapoor's popular track 'O Haseena Zulfon Waali' standing on the roof of a car. The yesteryear actress posted a fun video on her Instagram account, where Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing to the peppy tunes with one of the judges of the dance reality show, Marzi Pestonji.

The actress has taken over the internet with her dance moves, and social media followers can't stop praising the actress and her childlike energy.

