Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Nora Fatehi Show was the turning point of my career

Nora Fatehi: Show was the turning point of my career

Updated on: 02 September,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

From being a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to becoming its judge today, Nora discusses rising up the ranks in Bollywood and pursuing acting

Nora Fatehi: Show was the turning point of my career

Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit-Nene


In 2016, she was one of the participants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Six years and several popular dance numbers later, Nora Fatehi finds herself on the other side of the table — a clear marker of how far she has come. As she shares the judges’ panel with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, she has the advantage of identifying with the contestants’ situations. “I understand where they are coming from, and relate to what they are feeling every moment. I went up to each [participant] and said, ‘Don’t feel bad if I say anything; it’s only constructive criticism.’ They were happy to [take my feedback]. We have built that kind of rapport from the beginning,” she says. Her journey is a prime example of how the Colors show is the perfect platform to showcase one’s talent. “We, [as judges], are here to uplift and inspire [the contestants]. Jhalak opened a lot of doors for me, and was the turning point of my career.”


Also Read: Style secrets of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and others unveiled!

Dance reality shows have become as much about contestants putting their best foot forward, as about the drama — be it tiffs between participants, or emotional back-stories. It’s not surprising that reality shows are often accused of being scripted, but Fatehi defends them. “How much reality do you want? It’s TV at the end of the day. Even Kim Kardashian’s show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] is choreographed to an extent. But here, the talent and their stories are real.”


 After being the face of hits like Dilbar dilbar and Kamariya, Fatehi took the leap towards acting. Her performance in Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), however, left the critics unimpressed. But she is undeterred. “Due to my upbringing, I was taught from an early age not to pay attention to criticism. I was part of a big project; that is huge in itself. Everything else doesn’t matter. I have given so many auditions, faced so many rejections, and given the favouritism that happens [in the industry], I used to feel I won’t [make it up to here]. Now, the kind of people I am working with and the scripts I am getting, it’s all interesting.”

Play Quiz: How well do you know the late Television actor Sidharth Shukla

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
nora fatehi karan johar madhuri dixit jhalak dikhhla jaa television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK