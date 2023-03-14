Breaking News
Pooja Banerjee: Have become more patient and volatile

Updated on: 14 March,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Back on TV with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Pooja on how motherhood has changed her

Pooja Banerjee: Have become more patient and volatile

Banerjee with Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, and Leenesh Mattoo in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2


Pooja Banerjee began a new chapter of her life last year when she became a mother to a baby girl. After a year’s break, the actor joined the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2 as it took a generational leap. She claims that while she has caught a few episodes of the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar show, the remake is a different story, especially after the leap. “With time, everything changes. We all need to cater to the new audience and retain the old ones as well. So, we have to bring something new to the plate,” she says of the show that is set to take another three-year leap.


Pooja Banerjee



Despite being a hit show before, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 didn’t manage to garner enough TRP. The numbers dipped further with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s exit from the show. The new blood has definitely brought some new energy to the show, and Banerjee says she is loving every bit of getting back to work. “It has been beautiful so far. Even after so many years, I can say this [her role as Pihu] is different from the roles I have played before,” says the actor, adding that motherhood has changed her.


Banerjee accepts that becoming a mother has changed her priorities for the better. “It made me more patient and compassionate than I was before. And it has also made me volatile, especially when they tell me I have one more scene, when I am dying to leave and go back to my baby. Sana [her daughter] just turned one yesterday.It has been bliss. There is so much to do. She keeps you busy at night, but I have no complaints, especially since Sandeep [Sejwal, husband] is a hands-on father. I leave Sana with him and can be rest assured that he will take care of her,” she concludes.

