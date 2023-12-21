Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre wedding: The couple ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony, check out the official pictures!

The couple tied the knot on December 21st. The actress has just shared some beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage: The couple tied the knot on December 21st. They have previously worked together in 'Ghar ek Mandir.' The actress has just shared some beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony, and excited fans have already flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial)

The actress was dressed in bridal red in the pictures she shared on Instagram. The beautiful lehenga was adorned with tasteful golden zari work. The lehnga itself featured beautiful patterns that were a sight to behold. Akshay Mhatre was dressed in a red sherwani to complement his beautiful wife. The couple looked all shades of happy in the pictures from their grand wedding.

Shrenu Parikh took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The actress is wearing a beautiful green outfit in the images. She adorned a parrot-green lehenga with an embroidered blouse, and the ruffled sleeves elevated the look. Shrenu enhanced her appearance with flower jewellery, including stunning earrings and a similar headband that made her look like a princess. She finished her look with nude makeup and left her hair open in curls.

While sharing the picture she wrote, "Mehendi rach gayi (with evil eye and red heart emoji)". As soon as actress dropped the pictures fans started recating to it. One fans shared, "OMG! You are looking drop dead gorgeous! May you get the most gehra rang EVERRR in the morning and a very happy mehndi lagayi to you, here it's known as this, so wishing you a happiest one!" another one wrote, "Aww, looking so...so... Pretty". "My Prettiest Gurl," third fan commented.

Many industry friends of the actress also reacted to the pictures and congratulated the couple. While reacting to the pictures Akshay said, "Rang gehra hai.. toh pyaar bhi gehra hi hoga"

After sharing her dreamy pictures, the actress also posted a reel of the ceremony. While posting the stunning clip, she wrote, “Mehendi ka Shagun." Several netizens dropped heart and fire emojis on her stunning post.

Later, Akshay Mhatre also took to his Instagram and shared another set of images of him celebrating the wedding festivities. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in a blue kurta, and as he performs the wedding rituals, the actor is also seen wearing a mundavlya around his head. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Shubhaarambh”