In Pic: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary 2023: Bigg Boss 13 was the most loved season of all. Fans adored the contestants, and they still remember it as one of the most successful seasons. The love-hate relationship between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of the show. The two finalists shared a unique bond and supported each other during their journey.

Tragically, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, leaving his fans and the industry in mourning. As December 12th marks Sidharth’s birth anniversary, let’s recall the time when his friend Asim talked about the late actor.

In one of the interviews with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins. Ruhaan called me up. Usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

He added, “I had spent 140 days with him in the house. I was really connected. I had no friends outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh chaar chaar din, hasna toh chaar chaar din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days).

Asim further described his dream and said, “He came in my dreams. Jab Sidharth ne apni footage dekhi thi puri toh aake usne mujhe hug kiya tha…He did this in my dream. I swear to Allah.”

Asim further showed how Sid flipped his hair in his blue shirt and hugged him in his dreams. “And I just woke up”, he said.

Sidharth Shukla rose to prominence after starring in Balika Vadhu in 2012. The actor worked in shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Se Dil Tak, and other television series. He was the Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner. In Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth appeared as a senior. The late actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor made his last public appearance on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’ with Shehnaaz Gill.