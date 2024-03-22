Breaking News
Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with 'Chi Chi bhaiyya', Madhuri on 'Dance Deewane'

Updated on: 22 March,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Suniel Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

The judge of 'Dance Deewane' -- actor Suniel Shetty has opened up on his Holi plans, saying he will enjoy the festival with flowers and delicious food.


Sharing his plans for Holi, Suniel extended warm greetings for the festival.


"This week, we have shot the Holi episode, and it is outstanding. I believe it's one of the best episodes. Mazza aayega... It will undoubtedly be a fun-filled evening, with amazing performances. We also have icons of expression, Chichi bhaiya (Govinda) and Madhuri Dixit on the show to add to the fun," he said.


Suniel, who was most recently seen in 'Operation Fryday', and 'Mumbai Saga' further shared: "On behalf of all of us, I extend warm Holi wishes. Personally, I intend to celebrate this festival with friends. While we may not play with colours, we will have flowers for sure, along with delicious food. I want to mention 'forgive, forget and make new friends'."

"I feel special celebrating Holi with 'Dance Deewane', because humare guest bhi special hain (Govinda and his wife Sunita)," he added.

The show is co-judged by Madhuri, and is hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Saturday-Sunday on Colors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

