Shaan, Farah Khan and Mika Singh. Picture courtesy/PR

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti' is seeing the tussle between the contestants who came to be Mika Singh's life partner in the show, there is no shortage of entertainment for the audience. Women want to win Mika's heart by completing every task. Also, many celebrities have come to the show, given tips related to marry to Mika, and helped him to find a partner. Meanwhile, 'Swayamvar-Mika Di Voti' will see Farah Khan making an appearance in the show.

Farah khan has always been the most hard-working person in the industry. She also gets candid as she calls Mika her ‘Bhai’. Being a doting sister, she wants to test all the potential brides of her brother. Furthermore, Farah khan takes reference of Tiger Shroff’s “ Choti Bachhi Ho Kya” and says this to Prantika which is the most trending part of the episode. She also says; “ Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age for getting married, you should marry when you find the right person.” Sharing her own experience she says, “ I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it’s very difficult to adjust.”

In the episode, we will get to witness a very interesting session where famous singer Shaan gives Farah Khan ‘Pol ka Pitara’ where the contestants have written some revealing facts about each other. This will undoubtedly pique viewers' curiosity about the show. We will also see Farah khan doing some intriguing chitchats with the potential brides of Mika Singh. The show already has a number of gorgeous women competing to win over Mika Singh, a well-known musician.

