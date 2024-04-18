‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Jennifer Mistry's specially-abled sister dies at 45 

Jennifer's sister Dimple faced low blood pressure issues and had gallbladder stones leading to immense difficulty in her health.

Jennifer Mistry with Dimple Pic/Instagram

Popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’fame Jennifer Mistry, who recently garnered headlines for her sexual harassment case against producer Asit Kumar Modi, shared that her specially-abled sister Dimple has passed away at the age of 45.

Speaking to India Today Jennifer said, "It's disheartening to face so many difficulties at such short intervals. First my brother passed away around two years back, then the entire fiasco around Taarak Mehta exit, and now my sister. She was closest to me, and it was also because of a lack of funds that we could not provide her better facilities. But I believe in the journey of soul and it was maybe her time to leave. My mother is really affected and we are trying to be there for each other."

As per Times Now, Dimple faced low blood pressure issues and had gallbladder stones leading to immense difficulty in her health. The hospital bills kept mounting and the family was forced to shift her to a government facility, where she was placed on a ventilator. Dimple showed signs of improvement after a couple of days but she went on to develop breathing difficulties and her health deteriorated. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, she could not be saved and breathed her last on April 13, after spending 10 days at the government hospital.

Earlier, Jennifer had lost her brother, who was also kept on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who played the role of Roshan Sodhi in 'TMKOC' won the case of sexual harassment and non-payment of dues against Modi. She had filed an FIR against the producer last year. Modi termed the allegations made against him baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him. The verdict of the case came out in February and it was pronounced in favour of Jennifer. As per reports, Modi was to clear Jennifer's outstanding dues and also pay an additional Rs 5 lakh to her as compensation.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta, and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

