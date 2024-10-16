Sandeep hopes to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth. Sonu Nigam wil render the title track composed by Shreyas Puranik
Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan
Twenty-five years after the television show Fauji (1989) propelled Shah Rukh Khan into the spotlight, filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh is set to bring Fauji 2 to Doordarshan. Businessman Vicky Jain, known for his appearances in reality shows, will portray Col Sanjay Singh, and double up as a co-producer. Gauahar Khan has been signed on to essay the role of Lt Col Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry. Sandeep hopes to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth. Sonu Nigam wil render the title track composed by Shreyas Puranik.
