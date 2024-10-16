Sandeep hopes to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth. Sonu Nigam wil render the title track composed by Shreyas Puranik

Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' gets a sequel, 25 years later x 00:00

Twenty-five years after the television show Fauji (1989) propelled Shah Rukh Khan into the spotlight, filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh is set to bring Fauji 2 to Doordarshan. Businessman Vicky Jain, known for his appearances in reality shows, will portray Col Sanjay Singh, and double up as a co-producer. Gauahar Khan has been signed on to essay the role of Lt Col Simarjeet Kaur and a cadet trainer specialising in weaponry. Sandeep hopes to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth. Sonu Nigam wil render the title track composed by Shreyas Puranik.

