Shivangi Joshi plays the righteous and independent Aradhana Sahni in 'Barsatein - Mausum Pyaar Ka' between two headstrong individuals and is set against the backdrop of a newsroom. “I was immediately drawn to my character, Aradhana, as I am a lot like her in real life," she said

Shivangi Joshi

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Shivangi Joshi says 'she is a lot like' her character in 'Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka' x 00:00

The first look of the upcoming show, Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka has piqued audience’s curiosity. Shivangi Joshi plays the righteous and independent Aradhana Sahni in this love story between two headstrong individuals and is set against the backdrop of a newsroom. “I was immediately drawn to my character, Aradhana, as I am a lot like her in real life. I’m looking forward to portraying this optimistic yet strong-headed character as I embark on this new journey,” says Shivangi.

ADVERTISEMENT