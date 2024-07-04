Telly Tattle: Weight and watch

Srishti Jain, who plays Monisha in Kumkum Bhagya, has shed eight kilos over the last few months

Srishti Jain, who plays Monisha in Kumkum Bhagya, has shed eight kilos over the last few months. She wasn’t pleased with how she looked on screen and decided to set a new fitness goal. “Since I play an intense character, I felt a certain sharpness was required to enhance its impact. Intermittent fasting has helped me transform and lose eight kilos in just three months,” says Srishti. The actor, who stays committed to her workout routine and diet of home-cooked meals, with the right amount of protein and carbs, adds, “I keep sipping on herbal tea and do a cleanse with detox water twice a week. I also prefer walking around on the set as a form of exercise.”

