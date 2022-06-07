Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Time for some action as Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Time for some action as Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote- "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"

Time for some action as Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Rohit Shetty


The reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is gearing up for season 12 and Rohit Shetty is ready to be the host again. The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote- "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)





Show full article

rohit shetty khatron ke khiladi Shivangi Joshi television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK