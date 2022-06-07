Time for some action as Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote- "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Rohit Shetty
'Balika Vadhu 2' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, Shivangi Joshi is a contestant on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' She recently joined mid-day.com for an exclusive chat about the show. Speaking about the fears she wishes to overcome she says, "I have a lot of fears which I wont mention but I have chosen this show to overcome all of them. It's going to be a surprise for me too, I don't know what all I can do because I haven't explored that side of mine! I'm looking forward to it and hope I make you'll proud."
'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha will also be competing on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' Speaking to mid-day.com, before flying to South Africa for the shoot, the actress says, "I'm more nervous than excited because whenever I'm in a situation where fear is involved, there is vulnerability. That time you cannot portray anyone, you are blatantly honest. I'm scared to be on camera in such a vulnerable and out of control spot. I'm very scared of it."
