Time for some action as Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

The reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is gearing up for season 12 and Rohit Shetty is ready to be the host again. The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote- "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"

'Balika Vadhu 2' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, Shivangi Joshi is a contestant on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' She recently joined mid-day.com for an exclusive chat about the show. Speaking about the fears she wishes to overcome she says, "I have a lot of fears which I wont mention but I have chosen this show to overcome all of them. It's going to be a surprise for me too, I don't know what all I can do because I haven't explored that side of mine! I'm looking forward to it and hope I make you'll proud."

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha will also be competing on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' Speaking to mid-day.com, before flying to South Africa for the shoot, the actress says, "I'm more nervous than excited because whenever I'm in a situation where fear is involved, there is vulnerability. That time you cannot portray anyone, you are blatantly honest. I'm scared to be on camera in such a vulnerable and out of control spot. I'm very scared of it."

