TV actor Yogesh Mahajan passed away on January 19 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was found dead in his Umergaon flat

Yogesh Mahajan

Listen to this article TV actor Yogesh Mahajan of Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav fame dies of cardiac arrest x 00:00

TV actor Yogesh Mahajan, known for his portrayal of Shukracharya in the television show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav, passed away on January 19 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was found dead in his Umergaon flat. The actor had failed to show up on set, raising concerns. The crew members broke into his flat and the actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yogesh is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son. The family shared a statement and confirmed the actor's death. His funeral was set to take place on January 20, 2025, at Gorari-2 crematorium, near Pragati High School, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Yogesh earlier featured in TV shows like Adaalat, Jai Shri Krishna, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev. The actor was also known for his Marathi films like Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya.

Yogesh Mahajan's co-stars in shock

His co-star Akangsha Rawat spoke to India Today and said, "He was such a lively person with a great sense of humour. We have been shooting together for more than a year. At the moment, we are all shocked." Another Suzanne Bernert got candid about her bond with him and expressed heartfelt condolences. She told Times of India, "I can't believe it ...such a wonderful human being and actor ..we had intense scenes but off camera it was great fun! Always positive he was and I am shocked sitting in Hyderabad with the news."