5 highly anticipated OTT releases to look forward to this week

Whether house parties, re-unions or weekends, web-series has become the 'go-to' destination

Whether house parties, re-unions or weekends, web-series reign supreme of all! From espionage thrillers to suspenseful dramas, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sony LIV got you covered for your binge-and-chill plans with a rich repertoire of releases. With highly anticipated titles, the platforms are gearing up to enthrall the digitally native millennials. So, clear your schedules and get over your weekday blues by binge-watching the most spectacular shows. Scroll through the list to check upcoming releases on your favourite platforms:

Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy [ZEE5]

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ is inspired by true events and is the story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the India-Pakistan 1965 war. Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment, the series is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows and give their life for the safety of the country.

Tanaav [SonyLIV]

Tanaav a 12-part series, is a suspenseful tale full of action and adventure. This action-packed thriller, which is set in the picturesque valley of Kashmir, centres on covert activities that take place there and have an impact on the psychological, spiritual, emotional, and ideological costs incurred by the conflict that the program depicts.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 [Amazon Prime Video]

As he sets out to complete what he began, J's existence and ideology reappear, forcing Avinash to face his fusing dual identity. But this time, Victor is his new partner in fighting crime. The show stars Abhishek as a psychologist, who is revealed to have a darker side to him. Amit Sadh plays the police officer assigned to crack a case he is connected with and Nithya Menen plays Abhishek’s wife. The second season hints at continuing the story from where season one ended with J, Avinash’s alter ego, still lurking there.

Crown Season 5 [Netflix]

The fifth season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed and popular drama series, Crown is set to stream on the platform from the 9th of November. The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth has added more anticipation on this season. Season Five focuses on the royal family's life from early-to-mid 1990s. Likely, the plot will focus on Charles and Diana's marital turmoil: The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, a year before Diana died in a shocking car accident.

Money Mafia [discovery+]

In the series, Discovery Plus delves into the scale and seriousness of the four most shocking scams that have betrayed the trust of India’s middle-class. The four-part series looks into the Ponzi schemes, call center scams, and banking scandals through a range of interviews with the victims, lawyers, writers, and police authorities among other officials. After the success of two seasons, Money Mafia is returning for a third season ‘Mumbai Means Business’ which will put the spotlight on the organized crime syndicate of Mumbai. It documents the frustration and agony of those who fell prey to such scandals.

