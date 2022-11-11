Bigg Boss 16: Watch love, chemistry, and manners being tested in today's episode

In tonight's episode, one will see that it's clear that fights related to cooking are far from over even after the impromptu eviction of Archana Gautam, known to be super possessive about the kitchen area

Pic Courtesy: PR

In tonight's episode of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' it's clear that fights related to cooking are far from over even after the impromptu eviction of Archana Gautam, known to be super possessive about the kitchen area. In tonight’s episode, a shouting match erupts between housemates Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. It all starts with Tina interrupting Priyanka while her rotis are being baked by lifting the tawa off the stove twice without intimating her to cook rice. This annoys Priyanka, who is surprised to see Tina's lack of courtesy despite her being accommodating in the kitchen.

A sulky Tina notifies the housemates that they'll not get their rice in time. Losing her cool, Priyanka reasons that Tina began cooking late so the delay in housemates getting rice is on her. A visibly annoyed Tina exclaims that she doesn't want to argue with Priyanka who is known to say the same things in a loop. Putting Sumbul Touqeer's 'bossy' remark to work, Priyanka deduces that Tina is bossy and dominating in the kitchen. It will be interesting to see who rules the kitchen now.

While the kitchen queen shouting contest goes on, love is being tested in the coveted house. There's trouble in paradise for lovebirds Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig. The former confides in Gori Nagori and reveals that she's testing the authenticity of Gautam's love for her. This doesn't go well with Gautam, who wears a sullen expression throughout the episode. Soundarya does her best to cheer him but to no avail. Is this the beginning of the end for this couple that has witnessed more than their share of turmoil?

On one hand, love is being tested and on the other promises are being made for a chance at love. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have attracted attention with their chemistry and a relationship that's more than friendship and yet not solid as love. The former seems keen on taking things to the next level with an apology to Tina for comparing her with Soundarya. Tina makes it very clear that she wants to focus on winning the show and doesn't want to complicate her equation with him. Will Tina succumb to Shalin's pursuit? We'll have to wait and watch.

Shalin is making space for love and new friendships. The actor shares a bromance moment with Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who appears upset and homesick. Noticing it all, Shalin reminds Abdu that he's loved by Tina and that Nimrit is there for him and so is he. Only time will tell if this friendship lasts.

