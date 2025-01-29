Breaking News
Abhishek Banerjee clarifies after social media wrongly credits him as Paatal Lok 2 writer: 'If I wrote something...'

Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Actor Abhishek Banerjee who was part of Paatal Lok 1 was earlier credited for writing two episodes of season 2. The actor has now cleared that he did not write them and what caused the confusion

Abhishek Banerjee

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, known for his memorable roles in films and series, is currently facing an identity crisis of a rather unique kind. The confusion? He shares his name with his close friend and talented writer, Abhishek Banerjee. And thanks to this shared name, the actor is now being wrongly credited for work he didn’t do—specifically, writing a few brilliant episodes of Paatal Lok Season 2.


Abhishek Banerjee on writer credit confusion


The actor, in his signature style, has addressed the mix-up with a mix of amusement and exasperation. Years ago, during their struggling days, he had joked with his friend, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.” Little did he know, his words would one day come true.


Let’s set the record straight- while the actor Abhishek Banerjee can bring characters to life on screen, he admits that his writing skills are… let’s just say, non-existent. “If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejected faster than my first audition,” he quipped.

On the other hand, writer Abhishek Banerjee is a creative genius, tirelessly crafting stories that audiences love. The actor insists that his friend deserves full credit for his work, and not just because of their shared name. “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him,” he says with a laugh.

In closing, the actor made a plea to the world, “There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it!”

About Paatal Lok 2

Season 2 of ‘Paatal Lok’ packs a punch promising a gripping crime thriller. It is set in the northeastern state of Nagaland, and sees the lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat) teaming up with his ally Imran Ansari (played by Ishwak Singh) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a perilous drug syndicate. As the case deepens, he unravels a web of secrets, battling systemic corruption and powerful adversaries while confronting his own inner demons.

 

