Barkha Singh speaks about her character Sanya from 'Please Find Attached'

Barkha Singh came into the limelight with her show 'Please find Attached'

Barkha Singh/PR image

Barkha Singh came into the limelight with her show 'Please find Attached,' which got her recognition amongst the audience. Since then, Barkha has done some noteworthy work in shows like Engineering Girls, Masaba Masaba 2, The Great Wedding of Munnes and more.

Talking about her character, Barkha Singh in 'Please find Attached' she shared, “Sanya is such a Girl-Next-Door, so whenever I have portrayed her it's always been straight from the heart and that is why so many people can connect and relate to Sanya. From season 1 to season 3, you can also see a growth in Sanya mentally, and emotionally career-wise and not just Sanya even our audiences have grown with her in terms of age, and their thought process.”

She further added, “Sanya has been on her journey with all of us over the years and we resonate with her. I get all sorts of DMs and the fans that I meet when I am travelling and dining at a place is insane. I love how people love Sanya so much.”

Also Read: Barkha Singh opens up about her new avatar in 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal