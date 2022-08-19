Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Barkha Singh speaks about her character Sanya from Please Find Attached

Barkha Singh speaks about her character Sanya from 'Please Find Attached'

Updated on: 19 August,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Barkha Singh came into the limelight with her show 'Please find Attached'

Barkha Singh speaks about her character Sanya from 'Please Find Attached'

Barkha Singh/PR image


Barkha Singh came into the limelight with her show 'Please find Attached,' which got her recognition amongst the audience. Since then, Barkha has done some noteworthy work in shows like Engineering Girls, Masaba Masaba 2, The Great Wedding of Munnes and more.


Talking about her character, Barkha Singh in 'Please find Attached' she shared, “Sanya is such a Girl-Next-Door, so whenever I have portrayed her it's always been straight from the heart and that is why so many people can connect and relate to Sanya. From season 1 to season 3, you can also see a growth in Sanya mentally, and emotionally career-wise and not just Sanya even our audiences have grown with her in terms of age, and their thought process.”

She further added, “Sanya has been on her journey with all of us over the years and we resonate with her. I get all sorts of DMs and the fans that I meet when I am travelling and dining at a place is insane. I love how people love Sanya so much.”


Also Read: Barkha Singh opens up about her new avatar in 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK