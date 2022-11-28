×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Befriending Bebo

Befriending Bebo

Updated on: 28 November,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Collaborating with Kareena in her next, Jaideep on apprehensions of approaching actor of her stature

Befriending Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat


Despite the acclaim that he has received for his acting stints in shows like Pataal Lok and Bard of Blood, Jaideep Ahlawat, like any other cinephile, recalls being apprehensive about his first interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Given that Kapoor is “such a big star”, he set foot on the sets of The Devotion of Suspects X adaptation with the belief that building a bond with her would require a fair share of effort. “She ended the sense of awkwardness within five minutes,” recalls the actor, stating that Kapoor would encourage him to read lines with her to break the ice, while working on Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial venture.


Also Read: Kiara Advani to announce her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on December 2?



The yet-untitled Netflix film, which marks Kapoor’s streaming debut, is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel, and follows Kapoor as a single mother, who, along with her daughter, commits a crime.


Kapoor’s dedication to her craft, he says, is evident in the questions that she asks her directors. “She is committed, and would come prepared with her lines. She would ask [Sujoy] why certain dialogues were being included in the script. She would voice her suggestions if she felt that she could emote certain scenes better in the absence of dialogues. She is an actor who constantly thinks about her character.” 

Also Read: Sri Lankan singer Yohani opens up on the challenges of shooting in India

Do you agree with Prime Video removing `Varaha Roopam` song from Kantara?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Kareena Kapoor Jaideep Ahlawat Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK