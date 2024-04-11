Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui unveils teaser of his debut web series ‘First Copy’

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has ventured into acting and has announced his debut web series 'First Copy'

Widely loved for his rap and music by millions, musician Munawar Faruqui has the perfect Eidi for all his devoted fans today, as he announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ on this special occasion.

A one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transports us back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend. While movies hit theatres on Fridays, many eagerly created a ‘first copy’ of the film on DVD on Thursdays before the official release. Speaking of Munawar Faruqui, the musician is impressive in the teaser as an actor, portraying a grey character from the world of piracy, adding another feather to his cap.

Taking to social media, Munawar unveiled the official teaser of the series, leaving fans thrilled and excited. He shared the same saying “Eid Mubarak🌙” Check it out here:

Talking about the show, Munawar Faruqui said, “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media, the ‘First Copy’ teaser has received a positive response from netizens all across. Further, fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about the project.

About Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar started his journey as a stand-up comedian. He drew attention when he got arrested for a joke he allegedly did not crack. In 2021, he was accused of making malicious jokes about Hindu deities. He spent over a month in jail. After his jail term, he landed in the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He won the show and hearts of many. He also made and starred in multiple music videos showcasing his musical talent. In 2023, he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 after a very controversial journey on the show hosted by Salman Khan. He often dominates the news with his appearance in the city and for the fan following he commands.