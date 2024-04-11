Mumbai: Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui gets egged during Iftar

Miffed that comedian visited establishment next to his at Mohammed Ali Rd, rival sweet shop owner flings eggs

Munawar Faruqui visited Mohammad Ali Road on the occasion of Iftari. File pic

Pydhonie police have booked seven people who allegedly threw eggs at Munawar Faruqui A huge crowd had gathered to enjoy the food and see Faruqui Situation worsened when Faruqui reached a sweet shop near Minara Masjid

The Pydhonie police have booked seven people who allegedly threw eggs at a sweet shop when Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui visited Mohammed Ali Road on the occasion of Iftari (fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramadan) on April 9.

A huge crowd had gathered to enjoy the food and see Faruqui, who was allegedly pushed by the crowd as the people requested selfies with him. “There was a chaotic situation as people dragged Faruqui as everyone wanted a picture with him. Different shopkeepers were requesting him to visit their shops, make Instagram reels, and post photos to gain publicity,” said a police officer.

However, the situation worsened when Faruqui reached a sweet shop near Minara Masjid. He had entered the shop and the owner of neighbouring shop allegedly threw eggs in a fit of rage as Faruqui couldn’t visit his shop.

“In such a chaotic situation he visited one sweet shop and then the rival sweet shop’s owner and his co-workers threw eggs on the shop he was visiting,” said an officer.

According to the police, the rival shop owner allegedly had a verbal altercation and used abusive words as he wanted Faruqui to visit his shop.

“We have adequate security on Mohammed Ali Road, however, a minor incident had occurred. We have booked seven people in this matter and a notice was served to them,” said Zone 2 DCP Mohit Kumar Garg.

The seven people were booked under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

