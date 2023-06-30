National award winning-director Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to make a comeback with an exciting new murder mystery web series. The series is based on renowned crime novelist Agatha Christie’s book, ‘The Sittaford Mystery’

Charlie Chopra poster (L) and Vishal Bhardwaj (R), Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Charlie Chopra trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj drops surprise pilot episode of his new web series adapted from Agatha Christie's novel x 00:00

National award winning-director Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to make a comeback with an exciting new murder mystery web series. The series is based on renowned crime novelist Agatha Christie’s book, ‘The Sittaford Mystery.’

SonyLIV released a preview of the pilot episode on their Instagram today. The teaser featured a Ouija board and the ominous message of ‘Toofani Raat Mein Ek Qatal. Par Qatil Kaun? Koi Apna, Paraaya ya Unknown?’ – ‘A murder on a stormy night, but who is the murderer? Is it someone we trust, a stranger or an unknown figure?’ The teaser invites viewers to come to the aid of investigator Charlie Chopra by identifying clues and digging deeper into each character’s profile and alibi to help solve the mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the snow-clad landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, audiences will follow Charlie’s quest to get to the bottom of a classic whodunnit. Tentatively titled ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley,’ Bhardwaj will share screenwriting duties with Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Priyanshu Painyuli, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam.

Talking about the show, Vishal Bhardwaj had said earlier, “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world.”

Gulshan Grover also talked about his long-cherished dream of working with the director finally coming true. Calling Bhardwaj his favourite director, Grover says, “I must have rejected more than 60-70 web series in the past one year and when this opportunity to work with Vishal Bhardwaj — for a story like this, with a cast this good and a role this interesting — came to me, I immediately said yes. There were no second thoughts.”

SonyLIV is introducing a unique interactive experience where audiences are asked to co-create the title after watching the episode. The pilot episode is streaming on SonyLIV now.