Family Man 3 exclusive update! Suparna Verma, the writer of the first season of the thriller drama, has exclusively given us an update about the series

Family Man 3 to go on floors this year

Listen to this article Family Man 3 exclusive update! ‘They are starting filming...’ - Writer Suparna Verma x 00:00

Family Man 3, the name itself is enough to make web series lovers happy. It has been quite a while since we all have been eagerly waiting for the update on the new season. It feels like it has been forever since we have been waiting for updates about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. But it looks like we have some happy news for you all. Suparna Verma, the writer of the first season of the thriller drama, has exclusively given us an update about the series.

Suparna, who wrote the very first season of the crime thriller, told us that the team of Family Man is planning to kick-start the shoot for the much-awaited series this year. "Raj and DK are the best people to talk about it but I think they are starting filming this year," shared Suparna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee is already pumped to kick-start the shoot and deliver the much-loved thriller as soon as possible. It's easy to be swept away by the frenzy around the much-loved spy thriller. But Bajpayee and the creators stick to the golden rule: take an edition on floors only when you have a powerful script in place.

Earlier in a conversation with midday, Bajpayee stated, "The Family Man has now become a kind of a cult series. Fans want to see more of it. If the response is massive, go with the audience and think of a great script for the next one. Write a great script, go through it again and again, and when you are truly satisfied, only then think of making the next part."

For the unknown, ‘Family Man’ is an action thriller web series that revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works as a spy for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency. While dealing with the pressures of his secretive job, Srikant struggles to balance his professional life with his duties as a husband and father. The series explores themes of terrorism, espionage, and family dynamics, offering a gripping storyline with twists and turns. It's known for its intense action sequences, complex characters, and realistic portrayal of espionage operations in India.