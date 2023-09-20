Directed by Rohan Sippy, the second season will witness a face-off between Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah’s characters

Duranga season 2 poster

Listen to this article First poster for 'Duranga season 2' unveiled, Amit Sadh-starrer promises to be a thrilling ride x 00:00

ZEE5 announced the second season of the much-awaited series, ‘Duranga’ with a motion poster. The official adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’, Duranga S1 went on to become a much-loved romantic thriller series. It kept the audiences hooked to their screens with the constant twists and turns. Now the second season will see the return of Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta, and Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles and it will see Amit Sadh play a critical lead role.

Produced by Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals and directed by Rohan Sippy, Duranga S2 will witness the real Sammit Patel [Played by Amit Sadh] wake up from a coma and go after Abhishek Banne [played by Gulshan Devaiah] who has been living as Sammit Patel. Amit Sadh will be seen portraying a critical role, challenging Gulshan Devaiah to put everything at stake to protect his family. These three central characters' aims will collide during this season and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Duranga season 1 was loved and appreciated by our viewers and critics alike. With popular demand, we are happy to bring Duranga back for another season; and this time, the thrills, twists and turns are more complex ensuring an engaging and enthralling romantic thriller. We are looking forward to delivering another top-notch thriller to our audience."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “Building on the resounding success of Duranga's debut season, we are glad to present the sequel of this captivating romantic thriller. The upcoming season raises the thrills while the relationships become more complex, as the narrative takes unpredictable and riveting twists. As the first Indian adaptation of a Korean drama, this franchise received immense love from our viewers last year. Goldie Behl, Rohan Sippy, along with the writer Charudutt have created an intriguing story for the sequel that we hope will entertain the audiences across the globe”.

Producer Goldie Behl said, “I am grateful for the overwhelming reaction to season 1 of Duranga. I am even more excited for season 2 which is sharper, stronger and has far more twists and turns. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where we saw the character of Amit Sadh coming out of a coma. Season 2 takes off from there but in a far more complex and entertaining manner. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Rohan Sippy, Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh; all brilliant at their craft. A heartfelt thank you to ZEE5 and Nimisha Pandey who have been excellent to work with. I cannot wait for the audience to savour this season”.

Director Rohan Sippy said, “I’m very thankful that I got an opportunity to work once again with Rose & ZEE5, this time to take a successful franchise like Duranga forward. The cast and crew have worked very hard in all departments to add even more excitement and emotional engagement this time around, and we can’t wait to share it with the audience very soon!”.