Freedom at Midnight X review: The historical drama has just been released and is already receiving rave reviews from audiences

'Freedom at Midnight', directed by Nikkhil Advani, has just been released and is already receiving rave reviews from audiences. The political drama delves into the struggle for independence and highlights the contributions of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel in shaping India's history. The series is inspired by and adapted from the acclaimed book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The first season premiered today, November 15, 2024.

Now streaming on Sony LIV, fans have taken to Twitter to share their views, with many hailing the show as a compelling and well-executed historical drama.

Fans’ Twitter reaction of 'Freedom at Midnight'

While sharing the review of the series, one wrote, “I am Watching #FreedomAtMidnight! What stood out for me was the fresh perspective on independence, the depth of characters, and a storyline that’s keeping it real and unbiased. Definitely a unique take on a political drama!”

Just finished #FreedomAtMidnight, and I’m speechless. A beautifully crafted political drama that sheds light on the complexities of independence. Nikkhil Advani has delivered a masterpiece. Don’t miss this one pic.twitter.com/j9DVpfhCKu — Surbhi rathod (@SurbhiDeshpade9) November 15, 2024

“Watching #FreedomAtMidnight feels like stepping into 1947. From the set design to the music, everything about it transports you to the past. Such a gripping, immersive experience. Kudos to the team!” another user shared.

A third user shared, “FreedomAtMidnight is a rare gem! The political nuances, the emotional depth, and the historical accuracy make it a standout show. Sony LIV has truly delivered something special.”

Hey guys Finally got around to #FreedomAtMidnight on Sony LIV, Incredible acting from start to finish, and the soundtrack! Absolutely perfect for setting the tone. Impressed! pic.twitter.com/RYNeIqhfrv — सरला (@Sarla_Sungroya) November 15, 2024

Meanwhile by hailing the incredible acting of the cast an 'impressed' fan wrote, "Hey guys Finally got around to #FreedomAtMidnight on Sony LIV, Incredible acting from start to finish, and the soundtrack! Absolutely perfect for setting the tone. Impressed!"

“Just finished watching #FreedomAtMidnight on Sony LIV, and I’m blown away by its compelling narrative, authentic portrayal of events, and the sheer brilliance of the performances—truly a masterpiece!” another one commented

"Just finished #FreedomAtMidnight, and I'm speechless. A beautifully crafted political drama that sheds light on the complexities of independence. Nikkhil Advani has delivered a masterpiece. Don't miss this one"

More about Freedom at Midnight

In the series actor Sidhant Gupta stars as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla take on the roles of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel respectively.