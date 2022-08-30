‘Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'BB2' on Netflix's global top 10 lists

Netflix India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said that five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's global top 10 lists so far this year

Official Instagram Account of Alia Bhatt

Netflix India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said that five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's global top 10 lists so far this year. Viewership of Indian films on the streaming service has gone up by 50 per cent from last year, reports 'Variety'.

Netflix India's Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said five Indian titles have featured on Netflix's global top 10 lists so far this year. Viewership of Indian films on the streaming service has gone up by 50 per cent from last year, reports 'Variety'.



Hits for the service include Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi', pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.



Shergill also pointed out in an interview with 'Variety', coinciding with the streamer's ‘Films Day’ on Monday, that Indian movies featured in the Netflix non-English charts for 31 of the last 34 weeks.



Another hit film has been the Alia Bhatt starrer 'Darlings', whose story revolving around domestic abuse, debuted as the biggest non-English language original film opener for the service worldwide. The movie, co-produced by Alia with Red Chillies Entertainment, also featured powerful performances by Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma revisits his alma mater FTII



Other titles showcased during ‘Films Day’ included: 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma; heist thriller 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal; 'Jogi', which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi anti-Sikh riots (starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar), the satire 'Kathal' (starring Sanya Malhotra), Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller 'Khufiya' (starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Azmeri Haque Badhon), and Anurag Kashyap’s acolyte Vasan Bala's whodunnit 'Monica O My Darling', with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.



Also a part of the showcase were Shashanka Ghosh's romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B' (starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia), the intense drama 'Qala', directed by Anvita Dutt, which will see Irrfan Khan's son Babil making his film debut; Zoya Akhtar's comic book adaptation 'The Archies' and also the Indian version of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo novel- 'The Devotion of Suspect X', headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 8 Submit Request