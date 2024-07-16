Breaking News
House of the Dragon 2: After Meleys is killed, Queen Rhaenyra summons the furious beast Vermithor

Updated on: 16 July,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Vermithor, who was briefly shown in the first season as Daemon tries to claim it but does not succeed in doing so, is a furious beast, known to burn anyone who dares to tame it.

Vermithor in House of the Dragon

The first season 'House Of The Dragon' ended on a high note with Lucerys's death, which planted the seeds of conflict between the Red and Green councils of House Targaryens. Lucerys, son of Queen Rhaenyra was killed in a brutal encounter by Aemond’s dragon Vhagar. The second season has been running at a slow pace with Daemon in Harrenhal trying to get an army, while Rhaenyra battles sexist council members and a way to fight the war sans dragons. 


The season three episode witnessed Rhaenys Valaryon and her dragon Meleys head out to stop Ser Criston Cole and his men at Rooks Rest. However, she is taken aback by a surprise attack from Aegon who arrives on his own and charges with Sunfyre. While Aegon is injured, Rhaenys falls to her death after Vhagar kills Meleys. Aemond sits on the throne after being elected by the council. 


With Arrax and Meleys dead, Rhaeneyra is now left with a handful of dragons, until Jacaerys reminds her of Vermithor and Silverwing hidden with no riders yet. He suggests to his mother that they reach out to those fallen off their bloodline and invite anyone who can claim the dragons. 


Vermithor, who was briefly shown in the first season as Daemon tries to claim it but does not succeed in doing so, is a furious beast, known to burn anyone who dares to tame it. The dragon, also known as 'bronze fury', originally claimed by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen has not accepted any rider as of yet. The ‘Sowing of the Seeds’ event organised by the queen invites those of Valyrian descent to try their hand at Vermithor. He is eventually claimed by a blacksmith named Hugh Hammer. Turns out, he is the dragon who can lock horns with Vhagar, who has been undefeated so far. 

Meanwhile, HBO has greenlit the third part. The network has ordered another season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, though isn't specifying how many episodes, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Based on author Martin's ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms. 

