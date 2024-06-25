Breaking News
House of the Dragon 2: How Princess Diana's funeral inspired this tragic scene in episode 2

Updated on: 25 June,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

The episode titled ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel’ witnessed the greens arrange a funeral procession after Aegon and Helaena Targaryen’s son Jaehaerys was beheaded by Blood and Cheese.

A still from House of the Dragon episode 2

Listen to this article
‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 episode 2 was probably the most stretched-out one after an impactful opening. Spoilers ahead! The episode titled ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel’ witnessed the greens arrange a funeral procession after Aegon and Helaena Targaryen’s son Jaehaerys was beheaded by Blood and Cheese. Dressed in black veils, the princess along with Queen Alicent step out the castle doors only to be met with an anxious interaction with the realm. 


The scene is difficult to watch as the young prince’s body has been stitched to the head which was secured with Blood being detained and tortured by Aegon. As the cart is stuck on the mucky road, one can sense the discomfort of Helaena and Alicent. 


Director Clare Kilner who delivered the episode revealed on Still Watching how the funeral scene was inspired by Princess Diana's procession following her tragic demise. “I grew up in Argentina, so I speak Spanish. I speak to them to find out what personal experience of grief you’ve had, and to bring that with you and for everyone to really individualize it so that it’s not just one crowd doing one thing,” she explained. 


The mind behind this funeral procession is Otto Hightower who wants the realm to know it was Queen Rhaenyra’s doing and garner sympathy. However, when Aegon hangs all the ratcatchers in the province his plans are ruined leading him to be dismissed from the position as Hand of the King. 

On the other hand, Ser Criston Cole, who is now the Hand of the King sends one of the twins to pose as his brother and kill Rhaenyra. It ends with Ser Arryk and Erryk’s deaths as one kills the other and then commits suicide after failing to protect the Queen. 

Meanwhile, HBO has greenlit the third part. The network has ordered another season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, though isn't specifying how many episodes, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Based on author Martin's ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Fire & Blood,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms. 

