How Gurfateh Pirzada stepped into the spotlight

Updated on: 01 March,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Gurfateh says Class has earned him validation after years of struggle

Gurfateh Pirzada


Sometimes, the unlikeliest projects give an actor the breakthrough he needs. Class holds that distinction for Gurfateh Pirzada. The actor, who previously featured in Guilty (2020) and Brahmastra (2022), is in the spotlight thanks to Ashim Ahluwalia’s adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Elite. “It feels great to have people come up and appreciate me,” smiles Pirzada, who plays Neeraj, a guy who has his heart in the right place despite his troubled past. 


The show is an adaptation of EliteThe show is an adaptation of Elite



Set in an elite Delhi high school, the Netflix series explores the dynamics between three working-class students and their wealthy classmates, thus examining classism, casteism and bullying. With the offering becoming popular among young adults, Pirzada wishes such a show existed when he was in school. “It’s important to have such shows, which talk about the problems that students go through in their formative years. [At that stage], you don’t know who you are; you’re still coming into your own. Young adults have loved the show because they relate to it. I wish there was something [during my high-school years] for me to watch and learn from.”


The success of Class has given the actor the boost that he sought for years. He hopes to make the most of the opportunity by picking up more diverse work. He says, “When I came to the industry, I did not have any connections. No one looked at me and said, ‘We’ll make him the hero.’ But I was always appreciated for my acting. So, moving forward, I want to cement [my position] as a good actor with every project.”

