Kajol: I didn't know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not

Stepping into Noyonika’s shoes for the upcoming 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' Kajol recently opened up about the toughest choices that she has made in her life. Here’s what she has to say.

Elaborating on the toughest choices in her life, Kajol said, “Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game changer for me because I didn't know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not. I remember my dad telling me at the time to think very carefully, because you know, you're never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it's on forever. I remember thinking to myself that no, that's not true, I can take it off whenever I like. Of course, time has proved that he is right.”

Recently, in an Instagram post Kajol mentioned that she is "facing one of the toughest trials" of her life. To deal with her struggles, the 48-year-old said she had decided to take a break from social media. However, after leaving her fans guessing on what she was hinting at and if all was well with her, the actor later clarified that the cryptic post was part of a promotional strategy for her upcoming OTT series 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka'.

Kajol's digital debut 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' revolves around a single choice that sets a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, and defines their fate. Caught in a web of choices, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal. Disney+ Hotstar presents a gritty courtroom drama, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha which showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. The show stars Padma Shri awardee, Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is directed by Suparn S Varma and will begin streaming on 14th July, 2023, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.