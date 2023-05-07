Kirti Kulhari gets a short crop, pens note on feeling empowered

Kirti penned a long note about her decision to go short

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram to flaunt her new look, a short crop and penned a long note about her decision to go short. The actress posted, that she felt empowered. She posted, "#newendings #newbeginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am , having done it. I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations . Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am , almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything . I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm , I have felt empowered and nothing short of it . Here I am , making another such choice and living my life #myway. Thank u #avni @happyinthehead for always being my #partnerincrime only love for u ..P.S - no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME..."

Some of the reactions from her followers included, "I am so happy I follow such brave women who defy every standard, every stereotype and just live their best life, putting up the best authentic versions of themselves out there!!" and "Dayuuuummmm you slaying the look love the idea behind the look more though." Another netizen posted, "ong hair suits U @iamkirtikulhari. U look very beautiful with long hair or shoulder cut ... Baaki marzi ta aapo apni aa koi ni kuch kehnda ...but what suits U just suits U. bhull jhukk maaf."

The actress shared a video montage with new look over Instagram Reels on Sunday. Kirti is known for her performances in series like 'Four More Shots Please' and films such as the Taapsee Pannu co-starrer 'Pink.'