Krishna Shroff to visit Mixed martial arts gyms at Ludhiana and Jalandhar

Krishna along with her brother Tiger Shroff have started a revolution in India to revive combat sports and they have certainly brought MMA into the limelight

Krishna Shroff/Instagram

Social media influencer Krishna Shroff, is always seen promoting different ways to stay fit and also showcasing her workouts at the gym. She's also the proud owner of MMA Matrix Gyms and Matrix Fight Night and is the only female entrepreneur in the world to own her own fight promotion brand.

Since the inception of the MMA Matrix Gyms. the brand has expanded to all corners of India and there are multiple franchises of the gym. Krishna Shroff along with Coach Alan, Director of Operations, will soon be visiting their gym franchises in Jalandhar and Ludhiana with the latter being the biggest franchise yet.

Krishna shared news of her visiting the gyms in Jalandhar and Ludhiana on Instagram and shared, "And here it is @kishushroff and @alanfenandes along with franchise director @pawanbagga will be visiting @mmamatrixgymjalandhar and @mmamatrixgymludhiana on the 25th of February." We are super excited and can’t wait to see you all



Krishna Shroff will reportedly be doing a meet and greet with the gym members and the staff at the gyms and will also be doing a lucky draw give away for the MFN11golden tickets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Krishna Shroff is considered to be one of the fittest icons in the entertainment industry. Krishna along with her brother Tiger Shroff have started a revolution in India to revive combat sports and they have certainly brought MMA into the limelight.

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com Shroff had said, "The reason I wanted to promote the sport of Mixed Martial Arts purely stems from passion. I’ve been following the sport for over a decade now and am extremely inspired by its athletes. It takes a special kind of human being to do what these athletes do and that has always been very intriguing to me. Once I began practicing the sport, I only grew more fond of it. MMA has given me confidence and discipline like nothing else I’ve tried my hand at in the past. It’s been a life-changing decision and my best one to date."

Also Read: Exclusive video! Even the horse at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding became famous: Prajakta Koli