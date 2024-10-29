Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Lisa Mishra shares her experience working with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals

Lisa Mishra shares her experience working with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Royals'

Updated on: 30 October,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Singer Lisa Mishra says shooting with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar for The Royals felt like a masterclass in acting

Lisa Mishra shares her experience working with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Royals'

Lisa Mishra, Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar

Listen to this article
Lisa Mishra shares her experience working with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Royals'
x
00:00

Making the transition from singing to acting wasn’t easy, but Lisa Mishra learnt it all on the job. After foraying into acting with Call Me Bae, the singer will be seen in The Royals, which is led by Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. For Mishra, who is taking baby steps into acting, working alongside such talented artistes was a dream. “Working on The Royals was like going to acting school. As a new actor, having the opportunity to work alongside Zeenat ma’am, Ishaan, and Bhumi, who are unique in their craft, was enriching. Every day on set felt like a masterclass,” she says.  


The Netflix show, produced by Rangita Nandy, was largely shot in Rajasthan. Mishra says when she was not facing the camera, she was studying her co-stars’ performances. “How they approach each scene taught me so much about the subtleties of the craft. Zeenat ma’am has a nuanced way of conveying emotions with minimal movement— it’s all in her eyes, the slight tilt of her head, and the way she carries silence within a scene. Ishaan finds spontaneity in every take, while Bhumi’s methodical approach brings such honesty to her performance. Every day, I was observing how they broke down complex scenes, and used silence or pauses to convey even more than dialogues could.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zeenat aman Bhumi Pednekar ishaan khattar Call Me Bae netflix Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK