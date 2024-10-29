Singer Lisa Mishra says shooting with Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar for The Royals felt like a masterclass in acting

Lisa Mishra, Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar

Making the transition from singing to acting wasn’t easy, but Lisa Mishra learnt it all on the job. After foraying into acting with Call Me Bae, the singer will be seen in The Royals, which is led by Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. For Mishra, who is taking baby steps into acting, working alongside such talented artistes was a dream. “Working on The Royals was like going to acting school. As a new actor, having the opportunity to work alongside Zeenat ma’am, Ishaan, and Bhumi, who are unique in their craft, was enriching. Every day on set felt like a masterclass,” she says.

The Netflix show, produced by Rangita Nandy, was largely shot in Rajasthan. Mishra says when she was not facing the camera, she was studying her co-stars’ performances. “How they approach each scene taught me so much about the subtleties of the craft. Zeenat ma’am has a nuanced way of conveying emotions with minimal movement— it’s all in her eyes, the slight tilt of her head, and the way she carries silence within a scene. Ishaan finds spontaneity in every take, while Bhumi’s methodical approach brings such honesty to her performance. Every day, I was observing how they broke down complex scenes, and used silence or pauses to convey even more than dialogues could.”